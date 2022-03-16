Report: Former Bears DL Bilal Nichols to sign with Raiders

Report: Bilal Nichols agrees to deal with Raiders originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Another member of the vaunted Bears 2018 defense will be playing elsewhere in 2022. According to multiple reports, versatile defensive lineman Bilal Nichols is set to sign with the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Bears drafted Nichols in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, and he quickly became an impactful rotational player on the defensive line. As a rookie, he played in 14 games, starting six, and registered three sacks, two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery. Over his four-year Bears career, Nichols played in 60 games, starting 49, with 11 sacks, four fumble recoveries, the two forced fumbles and one interception.

Part of what made Nichols valuable to the Bears defense was his ability to play multiple positions on the defensive line. When Eddie Goldman opted out of the 2020 season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the team moved Nichols to nose tackle, where he earned praise for filling in admirably. He was expected to have a breakout season in 2021 by moving out to defensive end. But Nichols moved around the line again and didn’t take a huge step forward in his development.

The Bears will move forward with Larry Ogunjobi as their primary defensive tackle. Besides Ogunjobi, the Bears have Angelo Blackson, Khyiris Tonga, Auzoyah Alufohai and LaCale London under contract as players who could factor into the team’s defensive tackle group.

