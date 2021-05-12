Report: Former Bear Mitch Trubisky to return to Chicago in preseason

Report: Trubisky to return to Soldier Field in preseason originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Mitchell Trubisky will reportedly have at least one more appearance at Soldier Field, with an opportunity for fans to give him a proper send off, in person. According to Windy City Gridiron, the Buffalo Bills, and Trubisky, will play the Bears in the second preseason game of the year.

Since it’s the second preseason game, and Trubisky is Josh Allen’s backup heading into the season, there’s a great chance he’ll play. It also gives the Bears a chance to finally thank Trubisky for the past four seasons. After a quick search of the Bears’ social media accounts, it appears they never sent a “thank you” post that has become commonplace when teams move on from big-name players.

Trubisky leaves behind a complicated legacy in Chicago. While he will largely be seen as a bust after being drafted No. 2 overall and not playing up to those expectations, he also left the team with the highest career completion percentage in Bears history at 64%.

No matter his perception, several of Trubisky’s former teammates wish him well in Buffalo and spoke highly of him earlier this offseason.

“Man that kid’s got heart,” Jimmy Graham said on NBC Sports Chicago’s “Countdown to Kickoff” show before the Super Bowl. “I don’t think a lot of people realize how difficult that is to go through. Fans, they expect so much and they want so much, because they want to win, and that’s a lot of pressure. A lot of guys, they have difficulty with that pressure. So to go through all he went through— to get benched and then come back and do what he did— I think really shows his character. It shows how tough he is. It shows how mentally strong he is, because that’s not easy. It really isn’t, and my hat goes off to him.

“It was incredible to see, and to be on the field watching him make these crazy throws, and these off-balance side arm kind of deals. You could just tell he was leaving it all on the field and he was playing with extreme confidence. So it shows how strong he is, and the kind of man he is.”

“He truly showed that he’s a man,” Darnell Mooney said on “Countdown to Kickoff.” “He’s not just going to mope around about what happens through life. He showed good character of just being able to stand up and take different roles throughout problems— that he can say are problems— throughout the year. He showed good energy. Of course you knew when it happened, he was pretty upset when he did get benched. But he came back strong and he kept that up throughout his whole demeanor, just being a good guy.”

