Report: Former Bear Kyle Long to join Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes

Report: Kyle Long signs one-year deal with Chiefs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

It didn’t take long for Kyle Long to find employment after coming out of retirement. According to Adam Schefter, Long is headed to Kansas City to protect Patrick Mahomes.

Former Bears' Pro Bowl guard Kyle Long, who came out of retirement this off-season, is signing a one-year deal worth up to $5 million with the Kansas City Chiefs, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2021

Long retired from football in January 2020 after seven seasons with the Bears. But earlier this month, Long’s brother Chris confirmed he was on the comeback trail, trying to return to football.

The Bears drafted Long in the first round of the 2013 draft. He made the Pro Bowl in each of his first three seasons, but injuries cut his career in Chicago short after that. After missing only one game from 2013-15, he missed 34 games from 2016-2019.

Click here to subscribe to the Under Center Podcast for free.

Download

Download MyTeams Today!