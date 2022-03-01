Report: Former Auburn WR coach Cornelius Williams set to join rival staff

It appears that former Auburn Tigers wide receiver coach Cornelius Williams is set for a new gig and he isn’t going very far.

According to a report from Football Scoop, Williams is set to join the Alabama Crimson Tide’s staff under Nick Saban.

Former Auburn wide receivers coach Cornelius Williams is expected to join Nick Saban’s staff as an analyst, sources told FootballScoop on Tuesday. Williams joined Bryan Harsin’s new staff last year after six seasons at Troy, but was let go before the new regime’s first SEC game. The move came after Auburn had to piece together a second half rally to defeat Georgia State.

Following the comeback victory over Georgia State, Harsin relieved Williams of his duties as the wide receivers coach. Harsin then promoted Eric Kiesau to the role of receivers coach. Kiesau has since been named the offensive coordinator for the Tigers. His promotion moved him to quarterbacks coach creating an opening at wide receivers once again.

Auburn recently hired former Florida WR Ike Hilliard to become the new assistant on the staff. Hilliard spent more than a decade coaching at the NFL level. His new challenge will come with determining which wide receivers will take the field in the 2022 season.

