Report: Former Auburn cornerback JD Rhym to transfer to Big 12 program

A former Auburn defensive back has reportedly found a new home.

According to a report by Matt Zenitz of 247Sports, former Auburn cornerback JD Rhym is set to reunite with former safeties coach Zac Etheridge at Houston. Rhym joined the transfer portal on April 16 after spending two seasons on the Plains.

Rhym signed with Auburn as a four-star cornerback from Valdosta High School (Georgia) during the 2022 recruiting cycle. He was the No. 16 recruit from Georgia and the No. 20 cornerback in the nation. However, he failed to solidify consistent play at the position. In 16 games, Rhym made 20 stops with one interception and one pass deflection.

Rhym is the second former Auburn defender to find a new home this week reportedly. Former linebacker Cam Riley announced this week that he will be joining Florida State’s roster for his final season of eligibility. Rhym is also one of 22 players from last season’s roster to enter the transfer portal. Out of those 22, 15 have found new homes.

Former Auburn cornerback JD Rhym is expected to transfer to Houston, a source tells @247Sports. Set to be a noteworthy pickup for Willie Fritz and the Cougars. The 6-foot-1, 180-pound Rhym was a Class of 2022 top-150 overall recruit.https://t.co/SndqlmekCj pic.twitter.com/wJLkxEwGQ7 — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) May 9, 2024

