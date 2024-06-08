Report: Former Arizona signee Jamari Phillips commits to Oregon

The season is still five months away, but Dana Altman is always on the lookout for more talent and the 2024-25 roster just got a lot more talented.

According to On3.com, Oregon just received a commitment from four-star shooting guard Jamari Phillipsout of Glendale, Ariz.

This is a big change as Phillips has been an Arizona commit since 2022, but reopened his recruitment just last week. It didn’t take long for the Ducks to swoop in and sign the 6-foot-3 wing player.

He has a 93 rating on 247sports.com and a 0.9816 player composite on the site as well.

Phillips change of heart might have come about when Arizona’s superstar guard Caleb Love announced he would skip the NBA draft and return to Tucson for one more season. No doubt Phillips’ playing time as a freshman would have drastically been less than he thought.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire