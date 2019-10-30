Reports: Former AL MVP Josh Hamilton arrested on felony charge of injury to a child

Josh Hamilton/Tarrant County Sheriff's office

Five-time MLB All-Star Josh Hamilton was arrested on a charge of injury to a child in Fort Worth, Texas on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

CBS DFW reports that Hamilton turned himself in at the Tarrant County courthouse on the third-degree felony charge and faced a $35,000 bond.

According to the report, one of the bond conditions prohibited Hamilton from contacting one of his three daughters or any child under the age of 17.

Hamilton’s daughter accuses him of beating her

An arrest warrant affidavit obtained by CBS DFW states that one of Hamilton’s daughters accused him in September of escalating an argument into a physical altercation.

She accuses Hamilton of throwing a water bottle at her, cursing at her and pulling a chair from under her legs, causing her to fall, according to the report. He allegedly threw the chair, which broke, with part of it striking her.

He then allegedly picked her up and carried her over his shoulder into her bedroom, where she claims he threw her on her bed, pinned her face down and repeatedly hit her on her back and legs with an open hand and closed fist, leaving scratch marks on her back from his fingernails.

According to the affidavit, Hamilton then told her he hoped the situation would end up in court.

“I hope you go in front of the f---ing judge and tell him what a terrible dad I am so I don’t have to see you anymore and you don’t ever have to come to my house again,” Hamilton allegedly said.

The Dallas Morning News reports that the alleged victim told her mother and Hamilton’s ex-wife, Katie Hamilton, about the incident, prompting her to seek a protective order in family court.

Hamilton’s attorney denies charge

Hamilton’s attorney released a statement claiming his innocence:

“Josh Hamilton voluntarily surrendered himself to Tarrant County authorities today. Mr. Hamilton is innocent of the charge against him and looks forward to clearing his name in court.”

The Texas Rangers released a statement to CBS DFW on Hamilton’s arrest:

“The Texas Rangers take the issue of family violence very seriously. We are aware of the situation involving Josh Hamilton. Since this is an ongoing legal matter, we have no further comment.”

Josh Hamilton played in two World Series and won an MVP with the Texas Rangers. (Hannah Foslien/Getty)

Hamilton’s All-Star career in Texas

Hamilton, 38, played nine seasons of MLB baseball from 2007 to 2015. He was named to five All-Star teams as a member of the Rangers, where he was named American League MVP in 2010. The Rangers played in and lost back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011 during Hamilton’s tenure.

Hamilton struggled with cocaine and alcohol addiction throughout his career. The Tampa Bay Rays selected him first overall in the 1999 MLB draft, but he was banned from baseball from 2004 to 2006 for multiple failed drug tests before his MLB career ever began.

He reportedly suffered a relapse in 2015 during the offseason while a member of the Los Angeles Angels prior to returning to Texas to play in 50 games with the Rangers that season, which would mark the end of his career.

