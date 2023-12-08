Report: Former 5-star DL Walter Nolen to visit Oregon this weekend

The Oregon Ducks hosted former Oklahoma Sooners QB Dillon Gabriel on a visit earlier in the week, and it looks like the high-profile visits will continue with 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfon reporting that former Texas A&M DL Walter Nolen is expected in Eugene over the weekend.

Nolen is rated as the No. 1 player in the 2024 transfer portal, standing at 6-foot-4, 325 pounds with some really solid production in his two years as an Aggie. Nolen has played in 22 games and totaled 66 tackles, 11 TFL, 5 sacks, and one forced fumble.

As a recruit, Nolen was the No. 1 overall player in the 2021 recruiting class, and he was recruited heavily by Dan Lanning when the Oregon coach was the defensive coordinator at Georgia.

With Brandon Dorlus, Casey Rogers, Popo Aumavae, and Taki Taimani leaving Oregon this offseason, bringing Nolen in would be a huge addition to the DL room that could use a new addition or two. We will continue to watch over the next few days as this recruitment continues, but I am told that Oregon has been making a strong push for Nolen, and they are standing in a good spot when it comes to being a potential landing spot.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire