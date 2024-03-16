Report: Former 49ers LB Burks signing one-year, $2.5M Eagles contract originally appeared on NBC Sports Bay Area

The 49ers are losing key linebacker depth to an NFC conference rival.

Former San Francisco linebacker Oren Burks is signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract with the Philadelphia Eagles, The Athletic's Dianna Russini reported Saturday, citing a source.

Burks is a special teams standout who started 5 games in 2023 for SF.

Burks was an important depth piece at the linebacker position and excelled on special teams in two seasons with San Francisco. The 28-year-old started five games in place of linebacker Dre Greenlaw in the regular season and replaced him again after the star linebacker suffered a torn Achilles in the Super Bowl LVIII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

With Greenlaw likely to miss the start of the 2024 NFL season, the 49ers turned to former Green Bay Packers linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, who they reportedly will sign to a one-year contract, not Burks, to fill in next to All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner.

In 15 games, Burks recorded 46 combined tackles (three for loss), one interception, one fumble recovery and a sack last season.

Now he joins an Eagles defense whose linebackers struggled mightily throughout a frustrating 2023 season.



