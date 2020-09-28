Report: Food poisoning forced changes to Cowboys O-line during Week 3 game

The Cowboys offensive line has been in flux since before the season even began. La’el Collins has yet to play in 2020, starting the campaign on injured reserve. And Tyron Smith’s absence the last two outings has left the unit frighteningly thin and inexperienced.

The patched-up front five that the team put on the field Sunday underwent even more shuffling, though, as the Week 3 game versus Seattle went on. Early in the third quarter, several players along the Dallas line changed positions, with undrafted free agent right tackle Terence Steele coming out of the game entirely.

Jane Slater of NFL Network is reporting that Steele’s departure was not a benching for poor play, but rather, the result of a case of food poisoning.

Some clarity on #Cowboys OT Terence Steele…I’m told Steele was not benched against Seattle. He was battling awful food poisoning late Saturday, took 3 IVs in morning w hopes of playing. During the game took another but eventually body just shut down & physically couldn’t play. — Jane Slater (@SlaterNFL) September 28, 2020





The Cowboys allowed two sacks on Sunday, including a costly strip of the ball from Dak Prescott’s hands to start the third quarter. Steele was in the game on that play, although the pressure that forced Prescott to fumble came from the left side of the line, where Brandon Knight and Connor Williams were stationed.

For his part, Prescott had nothing but praise for all of his blockers after the loss.

“Those guys are working their asses off. That’s all you can ask of them. They’re getting in there, they’re fighting, they’re competing. Some young guys, moving Zack [Martin] out to tackle; probably hasn’t done that since college,” Prescott told reporters via conference call on Sunday.

“You’ve got Joe [Looney] going from center to guard, you’ve got a new center coming in, guys are doing their best. They’re coming in, they’re fighting and giving their all. That’s all I can ask of them. I’ve got to help them out, getting the ball out of my hands faster, getting out of the pocket. I always tell them we work hand-in-hand: they help me, I help them. I’m proud of those guys, I just love the way they fight.”

Email Sign up

Like this article?

Sign up for the Cowboys Wire email newsletter to get our top stories in your inbox every morning

An error has occured

Please re-enter your email address.

Thanks for signing up!

You'll now receive the top Cowboys Wire stories each day directly in your inbox.