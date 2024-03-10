Report: Foley Fatukasi agrees to terms with Texans

The Texans have agreed to terms with free agent defensive tackle Foley Fatukasi on a one-year deal, Aaron Wilson of KPRC reports.

Fatukasi, 30, visited the Texans and Bills last week after the Jaguars released him.

He played for Texans defensive coordinator Matt Burke when he was drafted by the Jets in the sixth round in 2018. After four seasons with the Jets, Fatukasi signed a three-year, $30 million deal with the Jaguars and was due to make $7 million in 2024.

Fatukasi totaled 24 tackles, two quarterback hits and a pass defensed in 16 games last season.

In his six-year career, he has 163 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 19 quarterback hits and seven passes defensed.