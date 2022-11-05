REPORT: Flu outbreak at Texas A&M could leave Aggies short-handed

Ahead of the Week 10 matchup between the Florida Gators and Texas A&M Aggies, sources told ESPN senior college football writer Pete Thamel that a flu outbreak both among the team’s players as well as on the campus at large has imperiled the status of several TAMU players. The news was first reported on Twitter less than four hours prior to Saturday’s noon EDT kickoff time.

Among those who could be missing is true freshman quarterback Conner Weigman, who had an exceptional debut collegiate start last weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels that resulted in a narrow 31-28 loss. His numbers for the season, including an appearance the week prior against the South Carolina Gamecocks, feature 36-for-69 passing for 429 yards and four touchdowns through air — good enough for a 144.5 passer rating for the former five-star recruit.

Sources: A flu outbreak at Texas A&M — in the team and the campus — will leave the status of multiple A&M players in flux for today's game against Florida. QB Conner Weigman is among the players who is questionable for Texas A&M. — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2022

Thamel later updated the story with a quote from Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fish, who noted that there will be “several game-time decisions regarding our health.” The news also appears to have caused a shift in BetMGM’s odds, with the spread dropping from three points to 1.5.

