Report: Florida’s top receiver to play in Gasparilla Bowl despite transfer portal

Florida’s leading receiver Jacob Copeland entered the transfer portal earlier in the month, but he’s warming up on the field ahead of the Gasparilla Bowl, according to On3’s Nick de la Torre.

Copeland entered the portal on December 9 and already has a crystal ball projection to Maryland under his name, but he’ll have one more chance to impress any potential suitors. Copeland led the Gators this season with 39 receptions, 607 receiving yards and four receiving touchdowns. He said that his “last game as a Gator” was coming soon in his social media announcement, but it looked like the team would be without him against UCF.

Jacob Copeland is warming up. He’s in the transfer portal but expected to play. https://t.co/bnC4oqzV3E — Nick de la Torre (@delatorre) December 23, 2021

Emory Jones will be playing his last game as a Gator before entering the transfer portal as well, so the two could pair up and leave on a high note. It’s unlikely either will end up staying with the program, but it’s still a possibility.

Copeland’s best game this year came at Raymond James Stadium against USF in Week 2. He brought in five passes for 175 yards and two touchdowns. A repeat performance against UCF would be a dream scenario.

In bowl games, Copeland has just two career receptions for 23 yards. He didn’t play against Oklahoma last season in the Cotton Bowl due to multiple positive COVID tests. He was limited to just two catches for six yards against Alabama in the SEC Championship, though.

Related

Game day betting odds for Florida football vs UCF in Gasparilla Bowl How to watch Florida football vs UCF Knights in Gasparilla Bowl Where does Billy Napier stand among other new coaching hires?

List

Complete coverage of the Gasparilla Bowl between Florida and UCF

Follow us @GatorsWire on Twitter and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Florida Gators news, notes and opinions.