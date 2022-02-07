Report: Florida targeting 2023 five-star athlete from IMG Academy

Recruiting never stops in college football, and Billy Napier is already working on the class of 2023. Five-star athlete Samuel M’Pemba has Florida on his list of schools to visit during the spring, according to Gators Online.

M’Pemba decided to back off his plan of committing in the fall after seeing all of the coaching changes taking place around the country. Alabama and Notre Dame sat at the top of his recruitment at the time, but now he’s opening things up to see how his visits play out.

Napier ended a decade-long drought for Florida by signing IMG Academy five-star safety Kamari Wilson during the 2022 early signing period. He’s since said that he’d like to keep bringing in players from IMG and M’Pemba is the next step to establishing the pipeline Gator Nation has always dreamed of.

The plan is to get M’Pemba in Gainesville for a visit next month. He’s eager to get some in-person time with the coaches at many schools and has noted that Florida’s new staff has some good chemistry going.

“I have been talking with Florida about visiting there that first weekend in March,” M’Pemba said to On3’s Chad Simmons. “Then we have spring break starting March 12, so I want to visit as many schools as I can that week.

“Nothing is scheduled yet, but Arkansas, Oregon, Ohio State and Alabama are some of the schools I am looking at. I am going to work on setting visits up for that week.”

Florida hosted M’Pemba for the Alabama game last season, but that was under Dan Mullen’s staff. Defensive analyst Jamar Chaney is his main contact on this staff, and he’s mentioned talking to outside linebackers coach Mike Peterson as well. Despite playing both sides of the ball in high school, it looks like Florida wants him on defense based on his recruiters.

The competition will be fierce for M’Pemba as he is ranked No. 11 overall on the On3 Consensus and No. 14 overall on the 247Composite. Both services have him listed as the top athlete in the country.

Napier got Florida on the table with several of the nation’s top undecided recruits on national signing day. Most of them chose other programs, but Florida’s new coach proved that he could at least get the Gators in the conversation with minimal time to do it.

M’Pemba is looking at a December decision, but that could change in the future. That gives Napier nearly a year to work on him and earn a commitment.

