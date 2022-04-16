Report: Florida star QB Anthony Richardson stopped for driving over 100 mph

The Tampa Bay Times’ Matt Baker reported Friday that star Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson was stopped for driving over 100 mph shortly after 4 a.m. EDT on April 4 by the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office. He was pulled over about 13 miles away from Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in his 2021 Dodge.

The citation said he was going in excess of 105 mph, which was more than 30 mph over the posted speed limit (60). Richardson faces a mandatory court hearing, and arraignment is scheduled for April 25, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

Gators Online’s Nick de la Torre completed an exclusive interview with Richardson after the story went public. He said it was his first-ever speeding ticket.

“I know I’m not perfect, but it was a mistake,” Richardson said. “I was speeding. My mom always tells me to drive safe because I can not only hurt myself but I can hurt other people. I shouldn’t have done it and I can definitely say I learned my lesson.”

Richardson said he and his family reached out to the coaching staff after it happened. He added that he addressed the team Friday night.

“I talked to the team today,” Richardson said. “I let them know I’m gonna handle my business. I’m going to do everything right from this point forward. Doing something like that makes the team and the organization look bad and I don’t want that.”

Thankfully, Richardson didn’t injure himself or others while going that fast.

For Gators fans who think this story isn’t newsworthy, Richardson is the starting quarterback for the Florida Gators committing a serious traffic violation. He wasn’t pulled over for an ordinary speeding ticket of going plus 5-15 mph over. Richardson was caught going 105 mph when the posted speed limit was 60.

