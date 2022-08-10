Report: Florida QB Jalen Kitna out following ‘small procedure’

The Gators will be without third-string quarterback Jalen Kitna for an indefinite amount of time, according to Billy Napier’s comments to reporters on Tuesday. Swamp247 got an update from the first-year head coach, and the damage, fortunately, sounds minor.

“I would say Kitna is the player that I probably saw the most growth in from spring practice,” Kitna said. “Just to see him take another step fundamentally, I thought he’s throwing the ball much more consistently, much more accurate, better grasp. You know, he had a little bit of a setback injury-wise. We anticipate getting him back. He had a small procedure just yesterday.”

Whatever Kitna is dealing with, he won’t be rushed back to practice. Anthony Richardson is the team’s clear starter and Ohio State transfer Jack Miller has a fairly firm hold on the backup spot for now.

During the spring game, Kitna saw limited action and attempted just three passes, one of which was intercepted. Still, he emerged as a clear No. 3 with Carlos Del Rio-Wilson’s transfer. Freshman Max Brown, a three-star recruit in the 2022 cycle, and walk-on Kyle Engel are also in the position room for Florida.

There’s no timeline for Kitna’s return, but Napier’s comments make it sound like he could be healthy for some portion of the season if necessary.

