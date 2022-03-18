REPORT: Florida QB Emory Jones entering transfer portal again

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported Friday that Florida quarterback Emory Jones told his coaches that he plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal again. When Thamel was at Yahoo Sports, he broke that Jones would enter the transfer portal before the Gators played in the Gasparilla Bowl.

However, he remained with Florida throughout winter workouts told local reporters on Tuesday at the start of spring practice that coach Billy Napier and off-the-field-analyst Ryan O’Hara convinced him to stay.

“I was really close (to transferring), but I mean, coach Napier and coach (Ryan) O’Hara sat me down, a lot of the offensive guys sat me down and basically said they went through my film and said they’re really excited about things that I have done,” he said. “They think they can make me a way better player than I have shown. Basically, I just wanted to give them a chance.”

Now he won’t give them that chance and will re-enter the transfer portal. Jones finishes his Florida career after one year as a starter where he threw 2,734 yards for 19 touchdowns and 13 interceptions while adding in four rushing scores.

