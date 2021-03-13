Report: Florida K Evan McPherson has been in contact with the Vikings

The Vikings released K Dan Bailey this offseason. Minnesota still has K Greg Joseph on its roster, but the team could also look elsewhere for a solution to its kicking problems.

Florida K Evan McPherson could be an alternative. In his collegiate career, he went 51-for-60 on field goal attempts and 149-for-150 on extra points.

According to The Draft Network’s Justin Melo, the Vikings have been in contact with McPherson. To be fair, the Gators kicker has been in contact with plenty of teams: The Browns, Patriots, Seahawks, Dolphins, Buccaneers, Falcons, Panthers, Bills, Bengals, Packers, Colts, Broncos, Cowboys, Cardinals and the 49ers, per Melo.

Minnesota has not had the best of luck with drafting kickers in the past and that may be what it takes to have McPherson be the team’s kicker in 2021. Then again, the Vikings haven’t had much luck with kickers in general, so maybe it’s worth a shot.