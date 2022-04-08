Report: Florida basketball forward Tuongthach Gatkek enters NCAA transfer portal

Florida men’s basketball lost another player from last season’s roster on Thursday. On3’s Matt Zenitz reported that forward Tuongthach Gatkek entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. He’s the third departure the program has suffered this offseason. Guard Tyree Appleby submitted his name to the portal on Monday and Anthony Duruji declared for the NBA draft, forgoing his fifth year of eligibility.

Gatkek was a late addition to the 2021-22 roster. Florida added him in mid-August after one year at Trinity Valley Community College in Texas. He played in 21 games mainly due to the time starting center Colin Castleton missed this season.

Coming into the season, Gatkek was a redshirt candidate because of how late he arrived on campus. He quickly carved out a role for himself as Florida lacked depth in the frontcourt.

New head coach Todd Golden has his work cut out for him as he tries to retool the roster for next season. Florida has already made contact with several players in the transfer portal and should stay active throughout the spring and summer.

