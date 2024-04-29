Report: Florida Atlantic transfer Vladislav Goldin commits to play at Michigan

Florida Atlantic junior Vladislav Goldin is reportedly withdrawing from the 2024 NBA draft and transferring to Michigan, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.

Goldin, born in Russia, was named to the All-AAC second team after averaging a career-high 15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in 34 games on 67.3% shooting from the field. He ranked fifth in the country in PER (31.3) and 15th in win shares per 40 minutes (.240).

The 7-footer helped lead the Owls to consecutive appearances in the NCAA Tournament for the first time in program history. The Owls (25-9) were ranked in the top 25 for 16 straight weeks and were among 14 teams to sell out every home game.

ESPN Sources: Florida Atlantic 7-footer Vlad Goldin is withdrawing from the NBA Draft and signing with the Michigan Wolverines. Goldin rejoins coach Dusty May and brings his 15.9 points, 6.9 rebounds and 1.6 blocks to May’s deep debut recruiting class in Ann Arbor. pic.twitter.com/vusLZszLfo — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 29, 2024

Goldin will rejoin head coach Dusty May, who left FAU on March 24 after six seasons with the program. May guided the Owls to a 126-69 record, including 60-13 over the past two seasons, the third-most wins in the country over that span.

After landing Goldin, May also added Tre Donaldson (Auburn), Roddy Gayle Jr. (Ohio State) and Sam Walters (Alabama) via the transfer portal. He also earned a commitment from No. 62-ranked prospect Justin Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen.

After moving on from Juwan Howard and hiring May, the Wolverines will look to return to the Big Dance for the first time since 2022. They went 8-24 last season.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire