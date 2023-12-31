Report: Flores, McDaniels shouldn't be ruled out as Belichick replacements originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

If the New England Patriots and Bill Belichick part ways in some fashion after the 2023 NFL season, who will replace the legendary head coach?

That's the $1 million question in Boston sports right now.

Jerod Mayo is the best internal candidate. He is ready to become a head coach soon and has played a huge role in helping the Patriots defense rank among the league's best this season. Former Patriots linebacker Mike Vrabel, who is in his sixth year as head coach of the Tennessee Titans, has been speculated as a potential Belichick replacement, too.

Which other coaching candidates should people monitor?

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero reported Saturday that "If Belichick does move on, speculation has centered on Mayo as his successor. That's not a guarantee, though, and other options -- particular coaches with Patriots ties, such as Josh McDaniels or Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores -- shouldn't be ruled out."

McDaniels has a long history with the Patriots, most recently as offensive coordinator from 2012 through 2021. Flores was on the Patriots coaching staff from 2008 through 2018. He spent his last three seasons in New England as the linebackers coach.

McDaniels has failed twice as a head coach, once with the Denver Broncos and most recently with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was fired by the Raiders earlier this season. McDaniels has a 20-33 record as a head coach. Right now, he's more suited to be an OC, rather than a head coach. Flores was the head coach of the Miami Dolphins for three seasons and went 24-25 with zero playoff appearances. However, he has done a very good job rebuilding the Minnesota Vikings this season.

Flores should get another shot at being a head coach someday, but if the Patriots want a defensive-minded person to replace Belichick, then Mayo should be the obvious choice. He's already here, he knows the team, he's talented and he's highly respected. Flores would be an interesting defensive coordinator candidate if Mayo becomes the head coach.