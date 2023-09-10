Report: Five teams contacted 49ers about Nick Bosa trade

During the extended holdout from 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa, it wasn't clear the team would give him what he wanted. Other teams were willing to try.

According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, five teams contacted the 49ers about a potential trade for Bosa. The 49ers did not engage any of the teams in trade discussions.

It's no surprise. The 49ers made it clear during the holdout that a trade wouldn't happen. Why would it? The whole purpose of using a high draft pick is hitting on it. When that happens, the team that got the player needs to keep the player and pay the player.

That's what the 49ers eventually did. It took a while, but the 49ers finally dug deep and got it done.

