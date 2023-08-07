Report: Five-star DL Dominick McKinley sets commitment date

According to a report from TexasAgs’ Jason Howell, five-star defensive lineman Dominick McKinley has set a commitment date.

His mother, Angie McKinley, told Howell that Dominick will be announcing his decision on Friday, Sept. 1.

McKinley is rated the No. 1 overall prospect in Louisiana for the 2024 recruiting class according to On3. Nationally, he ranks as the No. 17 recruit.

The battle to land McKinley appears to be a close one between Texas and LSU. On3’s recruiting prediction machine lists the Longhorns as the slight favorite at 49.7% with the Tigers close behind at 42.8%.

Along with five-star edge Colin Simmons announcing his decision in the coming days, Texas will soon learn their fate with two of their top defensive targets in the 2024 cycle.

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire