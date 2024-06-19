Report – Five emerging talents FC Barcelona should scout this season

Hansi Flick has already taken a close look at the youth team players within the club. However, it is clear that there are several young talents across Europe that deserve special attention.

Currently, Barcelona’s main focus is to comply with the 1:1 financial rule, and once that is achieved, the Catalan team will have more freedom to explore new market opportunities.

With this in mind, let’s explore five emerging talents that Barcelona should consider scouting this season.

Antonio Nusa

Antonio Nusa has been dubbed as the Norwegian Neymar. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/Belga/AFP via Getty Images)

Antonio Nusa, often referred to as the ‘Norwegian Neymar’, has already been linked to Barcelona in the past. His current market value is around €17 million, making him a budget-friendly option for the club.

While Barcelona have been linked with other notable players like Nico Williams, Dani Olmo, and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Nusa may not create as much marketing buzz. However, his potential for growth makes him a valuable prospect for Barcelona.

Nusa’s greatest strength lies in his dribbling skills. He has exceptional speed and agility, combined with a variety of tricks that make him a challenging opponent for defenders.

Importantly, he plays as a left-winger, which could make him an ideal signing for Barcelona. While it’s uncertain if he is the perfect fit, he definitely presents a promising opportunity.

Guillaume Restes could be a good replacement for ter Stegen. (Photo by MATTHIEU RONDEL/AFP via Getty Images)

Guillaume Restes is a young goalkeeper who plays for Toulouse in Ligue 1. Despite being just 19 years old, he has already secured a spot in the starting lineup of his team.

While Marc-Andre ter Stegen’s position at Barcelona appears secure for now, Restes could be a key player for the future.

At such a young age, Restes has shown significant promise and has recently extended his contract with Toulouse until 2028, indicating the club’s belief in his potential.

His talent has not gone unnoticed, attracting interest from top European clubs, including Bayern Munich.

As he continues to develop, a move to a bigger club seems almost inevitable, and Barcelona would do well to keep an eye on his progress.

Luis Guilherme

Luis Guilherme has just joined West Ham United. (Photo by Alexandre Schneider/Getty Images)

Barcelona have a history of scouting talent from South America, and the latest player to catch their attention is Luis Guilherme.

Although he has recently joined West Ham United, it is important for Barcelona to monitor his development. The 18-year-old has been compared to the legendary Ronaldinho in Brazil, drawing attention due to his similar playing style.

Guilherme made his professional debut for Palmeiras just a year ago but has already made a name for himself.

Last season, he regularly played in an advanced midfield role, impressing with his speed and passing abilities. His potential is evident, and Barcelona should keep tabs on his progress.

Franco Mastantuono

Franco Mastantuono is also linked to Real Madrid. (Photo by Rodrigo Valle/Getty Images)

Franco Mastantuono has been on the radar of Real Madrid, but Barcelona still have a chance to swoop in.

It is reported that Mastantuono has agreed to personal terms with Real Madrid, but Manchester City’s sudden interest and direct negotiations with River Plate have stalled the deal.

City’s involvement in this transfer saga gives Barcelona a window of opportunity to make a decision. Mastantuono is a promising talent, and Barcelona should consider making a move before it’s too late.

Benjamin Cremaschi

Benjamin Cremaschi has been making waves at the MLS. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Benjamin Cremaschi, a 19-year-old star from Inter Miami, was recently called up by the United States U-23 team for a friendly against Japan. This is in preparation for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympic Games.

Cremaschi is a versatile central midfielder who often plays a box-to-box role. He can also operate as a wide playmaker or a traditional number 10.

For Inter Miami, Cremaschi excels at moving the ball up the field with his excellent ball control. He also has a knack for arriving in the penalty box late to seize scoring opportunities.

Under Xavi’s management, a traditional number 10 did not fit into Barcelona’s system, but with Hansi Flick’s arrival, this could change. Cremaschi could be a suitable addition to the team, offering versatility and creativity in midfield.

In conclusion, Barcelona have several young talents to consider for their future squad. By keeping an eye on players like Antonio Nusa, Guillaume Restes, Luis Guilherme, Franco Mastantuono, and Benjamin Cremaschi, they can build a strong team for the years to come.

These players offer a mix of skills and potential that could benefit Barcelona as they navigate the evolving landscape of football.