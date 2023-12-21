Report: Final three years of Zion Williamson's contract no longer guaranteed

Minnesota Timberwolves v New Orleans Pelicans

When Zion Williamson signed a max five-year, $193 million contract extension to stay with the Pelicans, it was seen as a win for him and for small-market teams holding on to a superstar. However, it was not without risk because of Zion's injury history, leading the Pelicans to push for and get a game's played trigger to guarantee the final years of the contract. At the time, it was seen as highly unlikely Zion would miss enough games to trigger the clause.

Zion triggered the clause after playing just 29 games last season, reports Mike Vorkunov at The Athletic. The final three years of his contract, starting with the 2025-26 season, are no longer guaranteed.

That means the Pelicans have the contractual power to waive Williamson after the 2024-25 season with no financial ramifications — though rival team executives believe that would only happen in extreme circumstances. And if Williamson misses significant time this season, it could cut into his guaranteed salary for 2024-25. The contract also has ways for Williamson to earn back the guarantees by playing in enough games and hitting specific weigh-in checkpoints.

That first sentence is key — while they may have the option, the Pelicans are only waiving Zion in extreme circumstances. Things would have to get much worse for the Pelicans to consider cutting ties (something executives from other teams echo in The Athletic story), but now that option can be on the table.

The Pelicans want to win and win big with their core with Zion, Brandon Ingram and CJ McCollum, a trio that has looked for short stretches this season like it can be a threat in the West. New Orleans wants to find a way to make this work. Cutting ties with Zion would be a last resort, something where New Orleans felt it had no other choice. If things ever got to that point, it's more likely the Pelicans trade Zion (for pennies on the dollar by then) and another team would take a shot at rehabilitation and would be the one to waive him.

Zion also could cost himself money during the contract — not guaranteed, but lower totals — by not hitting weight and body fat percentage marks listed in the contract. The Pelicans also can let go of Zion if he has issues with the fifth metatarsal bone in his foot, which was a previous injury issue.

However, Zion also can re-guarantee his money by playing in at least 61 games the season before the non-guaranteed year and hitting those weight marks (there are percentages of how much is guaranteed based on the number of games played; 61 games gets him fully guaranteed again). Zion said heading into this season he had worked on stretching and flexibility as part of a concerted effort to be on the court more.

So far this season Zion has missed just five games — none of them consecutive — and is averaging 22 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. However, scouts have noted he's not as explosive or impactful as he was just a couple of seasons ago and, at just age 23, he seems a step slower. Zion got called out for his conditioning and weight on national television by Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley, then responded with a 36-point outing the next game, looking more like his aggressive old self. However, his overall play and defensive impact are not what was hoped for the budding superstar, and this season the Pelicans have been 4.8 points per 100 possessions better with him off the court.

Ultimately Zion and the Pelicans want the same thing — him on the court as a star player leading this team to a lot of wins and playoff runs. New Orleans does not want to part ways with Zion. However, if things go sideways, the contract has been triggered and the Pelicans now have another option if they need it.

