Report: Filip Petrusev waived by Kings, to sign with Olympiacos in Greece

Filip Petrusev will reportedly sign a three-year contract with Olympiacos in the Greek League after a turbulent season, according to James Ham of ESPN 1320 in Sacramento.

Petrusev, the 50th pick in 2021, signed a two-year contract with the Philadelphia 76ers in July after playing the past two seasons overseas. He was traded to the Los Angeles Clippers in the James Harden deal and eventually flipped to the Sacramento Kings on Nov. 1.

The 23-year-old was waived by the Kings on Friday after making one appearance with the team. He also logged nine minutes with the Stockton Kings in the G League on Nov. 10.

According to a league source, the Sacramento Kings are waiving Filip Petrusev and opening up a roster spot. Petrusev is set to sign with Olympiacos of the Greek league. The Kings roster now stands at 17, including two-way players. — James Ham (@James_HamNBA) November 25, 2023

Petrusev, who was born in Serbia, will now return to Europe to resume his basketball career. He helped lead Crvena zvezda to the Serbian League title last season by averaging 11 points and 4.9 rebounds on 57.3% shooting from the field.

He has also represented his country several times in international play. He most recently appeared with the senior team in the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, averaging 8.2 points and 3.5 rebounds.

Story originally appeared on Rookie Wire