Report: ‘Fear’ that Bills could have lost Zack Moss for playoffs

The Buffalo Bills win against the Indianapolis Colts didn’t cone without some injury issues. In that 27-24 victory against the Colts, Buffalo running back Zack Moss suffered an ankle injury

Early in the fourth quarter, bodies landed on top of Moss. The running back was carted off the field leading one to believe it was a tough injury he suffered. Per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, that might just be the case as he reports there’s “fear” the rusher’s postseason could be over:

#Bills RB Zack Moss is expected to miss time with an ankle injury suffered today, source says, adding his the fear is his postseason could be over. But let’s see how far Buffalo goes and how he recovers. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 9, 2021

Moss only had 21 carries on seven carries in the win vs. the Colts. He had four catches for 26 yards as well.

Since the middle point of the 2020 season, Moss has gradually started to take over as Buffalo’s No. 1 rusher, slightly edging out Devin Singletary in terms of snaps played most weeks. Without Moss, Singletary will lead a backfield that could include TJ Yeldon and Antonio Williams.

Singletary had three carries for 21 yards against Indy.

Related