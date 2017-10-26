Report: Farrell interviews for Phillies manager job

John Farrell, fired by the Red Sox after their playoff exit, recently interviewed for the Philadelphia Phillies managerial opening.



BOSTON - Terry Francona took a year off when he left the Red Sox. John Farrell seems to be considering jumping right back into the fray.



The recently fired Farrell interviewed with the Phillies, per MLB.com's Todd Zolecki.

Phillies still interviewing managerial candidates. Former Red Sox manager John Farrell is the latest to meet with them. — Todd Zolecki (@ToddZolecki) October 25, 2017

The Phillies are in a rebuilding mode and went 66-96 last season. Farrell's big-market experience could appeal to the Phillies and he'd be moving even closer to where grew up in New Jersey.

The Phillies and Nats still have ongoing managerial searches, and they're casting a wider net than the Red Sox did in the hunt that led them to Alex Cora. The Phillies, per reports, have interviewed Manny Acta, Phil Kevin, Gabe Kapler, Chip Hale and Mickey Callaway. Callaway was hired by the Mets.

Farrell's kept a low profile since the Sox let him go, releasing only a statement through the Sox.