Report: Fans will be allowed to attend 2021 NFL training camps

The Vikings, along with 28 other teams in the league, are set to have a unified start date to report for training camp: July 27, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Amid training camp, NFL teams are expected to have fans in attendance. Although, there are some tweaks for distancing and player interaction, per ESPN’s Kevin Seifert.

Also, the Vikings are among the NFL teams that have received approval from state/local governments to have 100% stadium capacity when games resume. The only teams that have yet to receive approval are the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos, but NFL executive vice president of club business and league events Peter O’Reilly said he “feels good” about the two teams, per Jenna Ciccotelli of Bleacher Report.

Minnesota certainly has some interesting storylines heading into training camp. Will rookie QB Kellen Mond start to show flashes of promise? How many rookie offensive linemen will start? That and more will be enticing to watch. And fans are expected to see it all play out live.