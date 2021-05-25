Report: Falcons WR Julio Jones unaware FS1 call was on live TV

One Monday, in one of the weirder live TV moments in recent memory, Undisputed host Shannon Sharpe called up wide receiver Julio Jones and asked him if he’d prefer to stay with the Falcons or join the Cowboys. This phone call didn’t go as anticipated and Jones immediately responded that he was “out of there” in reference to Atlanta.

Later in the day, it was also reported that Jones approached the Falcons back in March to request a trade. Following his unusual FS1 interview, many wondered if the usually reserved Jones had even been unaware the call was taking place on the air.

Chris Simms of NBC Sports’ Pro Football Talk shed light on the situation and stated both Jones and his agent are disappointed in Sharpe.

“From what I know, from people I know in the NFL, he had no idea he was on the air yesterday,” stated Simms on Tuesday’s show. “I found that out from somebody in the know here. Yes, he and his agent were very disappointed after.”

Sharpe also failed to acknowledge the incident on Tuesday’s showing of Undisputed, leading many to believe there were off-air discussions to avoid the story and any potential legal actions. California is a two-party consent state, meaning both parties must be made aware they’re being recorded. From the words of Simms, Julio had no idea. This isn’t to suggest legal action will take place, it’s more likely just Fox Sports covering themselves from any potential blowup on their end.

Falcons head coach Arthur Smith spoke to the media Tuesday morning as the team was slated to start OTA’s later in the afternoon. Smith noted that all conversations between him and his players will remain private and that he has no comment at this time. Even when discussing the photo of Julio wear a Cowboys hoodie, Smith stated that while he was unaware of the photo, his players can wear whatever they choose. He’s not going to enforce grown men to a dress code.

Related

Falcons 2021 schedule: Early betting lines for each game Ranking the 10 best games of Julio Jones' NFL career Did Falcons WR Julio Jones have any idea he was on live TV? Titans, Patriots among teams with best odds to land Julio Jones 7 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Julio Jones

Story continues

List

7 potential trade destinations for Falcons WR Julio Jones