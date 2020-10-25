The Falcons’ decision to fire head coach Dan Quinn and General Manager Thomas Dimitroff this month has led some to wonder how many other changes might be coming to Atlanta this year.

The trade market is one area that has drawn some attention. The Falcons could get a jump on any offseason roster upheaval by moving players before the November 3 deadline, but two big names are reportedly not going to be on the block.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that the team is not contemplating trades involving quarterback Matt Ryan or wide receiver Julio Jones. Falcons owner Arthur Blank stopped short of committing to a future with Ryan after the firings, but there are major cap implications to any trade involving the team’s longtime starter.

Moving Jones would have less imposing consequences, but they’d still take a big hit. There’s no guarantees on what might happen once a new G.M. is in place, but it seems the two stars will stay put for now.

Report: Falcons won’t trade Matt Ryan, Julio Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk