The Falcons received interest from “multiple” teams about the availability of receiver Calvin Ridley in recent weeks, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

The Falcons declined to get into any talks with interested teams after being informed Feb. 9 that the league was investigating Ridley for gambling.

The NFL would have informed interested teams of the investigation had they called the league.

Ridley’s future was uncertain even before his suspension for at least the 2022 season for betting on NFL games.

He missed the final 11 games of the 2021 season, taking a leave of absence to deal with mental health issues. Ridley finished 2021 with 31 receptions for 281 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2020, he made 90 catches for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

Report: Falcons turned down trade inquiries about Calvin Ridley originally appeared on Pro Football Talk