Report: Falcons in trade talks for DE Takk McKinley

Things haven’t gone well for the Atlanta Falcons (1-6) this season, and it sounds like the team may be sellers at the NFL’s 2020 trade deadline.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the Falcons are in trade talks for starting defensive end Takk McKinley and are expected to move him before Tuesday’s deadline.

The #Falcons have had trade talks about DE Takk McKinley and other teams believe the former first-round pick gets moved before Tuesday’s deadline, though no deal is imminent, per sources. McKinley (groin) was held out of practice the past 2 days. Atlanta visits Carolina tomorrow. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 28, 2020





McKinley, a first-round pick by Atlanta in 2017, has missed three games this season dealing with a groin injury. In less than four total games, McKinley has eight tackles, seven quarterback hits and one sack.

For his career, the former UCLA standout has started 25 games, recording 79 tackles, 17.5 sacks, 22 tackles for a loss and 45 QB hits. McKinley has consistently gotten good pressure during his time with the Falcons but hasn’t finished his rushes often enough.

Atlanta declined his fifth-year option in the offseason, so the team is likely just hoping to land a mid-to-late round draft pick since the season is already essentially lost.

