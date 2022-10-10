Linebacker Deion Jones was the subject of trade chatter this summer and he is finally on his way out of Atlanta.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the Falcons are trading Jones to the Browns. The exact nature of what the Browns are giving up is not clear, but the report indicates it is late-round draft compensation.

Jones is currently on injured reserve and he is eligible to return because he went on the list before the first game of the regular season. He is signed through the 2023 season and has a base salary of just over $1 million for this season after restructuring his contract.

He entered the league as a 2016 second-round pick and has 652 tackles, 8.5 sacks, 11 interceptions, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries in six NFL seasons. He’s returned five of those interceptions for touchdowns.

Report: Falcons to trade Deion Jones to Browns originally appeared on Pro Football Talk