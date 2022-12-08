Report: Falcons to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder after bye week

Sources: The #Falcons are looking to the future, making a QB switch to rookie Desmond Ridder as the starter. pic.twitter.com/x5GDff5VFx — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2022

The Atlanta Falcons are finally making the switch at quarterback, as rookie Desmond Ridder will now start over veteran Marcus Mariota.

A third-round pick in the 2022 NFL draft out of Cincinnati, Ridder had an impressive college career while leading the Bearcats to the first ever College Football Playoff berth for a Group of 5 team.

He now takes over a Falcons team that trails the Tampa Bay Buccaneers by 1.5 games in the NFC South, but they appear to be focused on the future as they make the change under center.

Atlanta’s passing game has struggled this season, but after an strong showing in the preseason, Ridder might be able to spark their aerial attack down the stretch.

