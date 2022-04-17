Report: Falcons to sign free-agent DL Vincent Taylor

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Despite having Pro Bowl defensive lineman Grady Jarrett under contract for one more year, the Atlanta Falcons are lacking depth along their defensive line following the release of nose tackle Tyeler Davison.

The team hosted free-agent defensive lineman Vincent Taylor earlier in the week and on Saturday, Jordan Schultz reported that the Falcons are signing the 28-year-old veteran.

Taylor was drafted by the Dolphins in the sixth round of the 2017 NFL draft. He played in just one game last season for the Houston Texans before a season-ending ankle injury.

Over his five-year NFL career, Taylor has played in 40 games, racking up 65 tackles (42 solo), two sacks and four QB hits.

