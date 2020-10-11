Report: Falcons set to fire coach Dan Quinn after loss to Panthers

Falcons owner Arthur Blank is an extraoardinarily loyal guy. Even his patience has its limits, though.

According to a report by Jeff Schultz at the Athletic, Atlanta is set to fire head coach Dan Quinn on Monday or Tuesday following his team’s loss today to the Panthers.

The Falcons' firing of Dan Quinn has been all but finalized and an announcement could come Monday or Tuesday, a source told @TheAthletic. The Falcons have started 0-5 for the first time since 1997 and Quinn is 14-23 since 2018. @TheAthleticNFL — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 11, 2020





Quinn’s last job was serving as the defensive coordinator for the Seahawks when they were peaking during the 2013 and 2014 seasons. Clearly, Quinn was not the reason why Seattle was so successful during that time.

As head coach of the Falcons, Quinn has compiled a 43-41 record during the regular season and 3-2 in the playoffs.

