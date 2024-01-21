Report: Falcons request permission to interview Bills’ Joe Brady

The Buffalo Bills are currently worried with trying to be at their best as they look to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round of the AFC playoffs.

While the team does that, one of the members of the coaching staff will also be concerned with his potential next opportunity.

According to a report on Friday by CBS Sports, the Atlanta Falcons have requested permission to interview Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their vacant head coaching position. Ironically, this will be the second time that the Falcons will be interviewing him to be their head coach.

The last time that Atlanta interviewed Brady was the summer going into the 2021 season after the team moved on from Dan Quinn and chose not to bring back interim head coach Raheem Morris. At the time, Brady was the offensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers and seemed to be a good candidate for the job before the Falcons decided to move forward with Arthur Smith.

Brady became the interim offensive coordinator for Buffalo after the team fired Ken Dorsey after a 5-5 start to the season. Since then, the Bills ran the table by going 6-1 to finish the regular season with winning the AFC East.

While Brady could get a look, being a young coach, he’s unlikely to be a top candidate for that job.

That, and according to our friends at Falcons Wire, former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has interviewed for the vacant job in Atlanta twice now. That’s some stiff competition.

The Falcons have requested permission to interview Bills interim offensive coordinator Joe Brady for their vacant head-coaching job, sources say. Brady previously interviewed for the job in 2021. — Jonathan Jones (@jjones9) January 19, 2024

Story originally appeared on Bills Wire