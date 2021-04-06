Report: Falcons receiving calls about No. 4 pick, open to trading down

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Matt Urben
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Atlanta Falcons have needs on both sides of the ball, and a quarterback who’s owed $72 million over the next two seasons. Despite Matt Ryan’s age (35), and the team having a top-five pick in a draft with a handful of franchise quarterback prospects, the Falcons are wisely looking to sell that No. 4 selection and build up the roster.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have been receiving calls about trading the pick and “are open to moving” back.

The Falcons could be looking to find a similar package to what the Miami Dolphins got in their trade with San Francisco 49ers, exchanging their No. 3 pick.

As for Atlanta’s potential trade partners, look for the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles to be the leading candidates. Both the Lions and Eagles recently traded away their starting quarterbacks, and the Broncos have yet to find their franchise guy since Peyton Manning retired.

Related

Falcons 2021 scouting profile: Syracuse safety Andre Cisco

Falcons 2021 depth chart: Pre-draft defensive projections

Atlanta Falcons 2021 mock draft: April edition

Falcons trade down for defensive help in PFF's new mock draft

Recommended Stories