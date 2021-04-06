Report: Falcons receiving calls about No. 4 pick, open to trading down

The Atlanta Falcons have needs on both sides of the ball, and a quarterback who’s owed $72 million over the next two seasons. Despite Matt Ryan’s age (35), and the team having a top-five pick in a draft with a handful of franchise quarterback prospects, the Falcons are wisely looking to sell that No. 4 selection and build up the roster.

According to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the Falcons have been receiving calls about trading the pick and “are open to moving” back.

With teams locked into the first three overall picks, the Atlanta Falcons now have received trade calls from multiple teams and “are open to moving” out of the No. 4 spot, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 6, 2021

The Falcons could be looking to find a similar package to what the Miami Dolphins got in their trade with San Francisco 49ers, exchanging their No. 3 pick.

Full details of the indirect three team trade between the #Dolphins #49ers #Eagles Miami’s undetermined 3rd round pick is a result of the Jets’ hiring of Robet Saleh. #FinsUp #FlyEaglesFly #FTTB pic.twitter.com/zeIPUtknpj — Nicholas Pietrzycki (@NPietrzycki) March 26, 2021

As for Atlanta’s potential trade partners, look for the Denver Broncos, Detroit Lions and Philadelphia Eagles to be the leading candidates. Both the Lions and Eagles recently traded away their starting quarterbacks, and the Broncos have yet to find their franchise guy since Peyton Manning retired.

