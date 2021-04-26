Report: Falcons have received calls about Julio Jones
The Falcons reportedly have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for Julio Jones.
The #Falcons have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for All-Pro WR Julio Jones, sources say. A trade could not happen for cap reasons before June 1, but teams know Atlanta’s brutal cap situation and are calling. A deal won’t happen now, but later? Maybe.
— Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 26, 2021
A trade won't be able to happen before June 1 due to Atlanta's cap situation but teams like the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles could be interested.
According to NBC Sports' Peter King, the trade might not involve 2021 NFL draft picks seeing it won't take effect until June 2. King also targets the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans as teams that might have an interest trading for Jones -- either before or after the NFL draft.
The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in this week's draft.