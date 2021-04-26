Report: Falcons have received calls about Julio Jones

NBC Sports Washington Staff
·1 min read
Report: Falcons have received calls about Julio Jones originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

The Falcons reportedly have received calls from teams inquiring about possible trades for Julio Jones.

A trade won't be able to happen before June 1 due to Atlanta's cap situation but teams like the New England Patriots and Philadelphia Eagles could be interested.

According to NBC Sports' Peter King, the trade might not involve 2021 NFL draft picks seeing it won't take effect until June 2. King also targets the Las Vegas Raiders, Baltimore Ravens, and Tennessee Titans as teams that might have an interest trading for Jones -- either before or after the NFL draft.

The Falcons currently hold the No. 4 overall pick in this week's draft.

