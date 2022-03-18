Report: Falcons push back QB Matt Ryan roster bonus

The Atlanta Falcons may have signaled the biggest tell as to where Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson might be going.

According to Aaron Wilson from the Pro Football Network, the Falcons have pushed back quarterback Matt Ryan’s $7.5 million roster bonus, which is due March 18, to March 21.

The move comes as Watson reportedly will take the entire weekend to decide where he wants to continue his NFL career.

The Falcons and the New Orleans Saints are two teams that have made it as finalists in Watson’s decision-making. The Carolina Panthers are a distant third. The Cleveland Browns have dropped out of the Watson sweepstakes.