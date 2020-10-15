Report: Falcons’ positive COVID-19 test was from assistant coach

The Atlanta Falcons closed their practice facility on Thursday after it was reported that numerous players had tested positive for COVID-19. The team denied this claim and said there was just one positive test.

According to Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the positive test came from a Falcons assistant coach.

The Falcons' lone positive test is an assistant coach. The team also expects to be back at the facility tomorrow. https://t.co/5RvJpRONw2 — Jason Butt (@JasonHButt) October 15, 2020





There’s no word on which assistant coach tested positive. Atlanta is running a virtual practice today and is expected to resume practice at Flowery Branch on Friday.

