Report: Falcons’ positive COVID-19 test was from assistant coach

Matt Urben

The Atlanta Falcons closed their practice facility on Thursday after it was reported that numerous players had tested positive for COVID-19. The team denied this claim and said there was just one positive test.

According to Jason Butt of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the positive test came from a Falcons assistant coach.


There’s no word on which assistant coach tested positive. Atlanta is running a virtual practice today and is expected to resume practice at Flowery Branch on Friday.

Related

Falcons shut down facility after positive COVID-19 tests

40 names to watch for Falcons GM and head coach in 2021

Falcons Injury Report: Julio Jones held out of practice on Wednesday

Falcons RB Todd Gurley named NFL Ground Player of the Week

Dan Quinn says being Falcons coach was 'the privilege of a lifetime'