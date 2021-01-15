Report: Falcons make offer to Arthur Smith to become head coach

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly made an offer to Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith to become their next head coach, according to ESPN’s Dianna Russini.

The Falcons job was one of many Smith interviewed for, and it was one of two openings for which he received a pair of interviews, along with the New York Jets’ opening.

However, the Jets filled their vacancy on Thursday night with the hire of now-former San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, Robert Saleh, knocking one potential option for Smith off the list.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, “Smith has been the focus for the Falcons” and his trip to visit the Lions has been cancelled. While Rapoport notes that the Philadelphia Eagles are “monitoring” the situation, the attention is all on Atlanta.

Smith has been the Titans’ offensive coordinator for the past two seasons and has become a hot name this offseason after Tennessee’s offense was among the league’s best on his watch.

