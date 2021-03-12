Report: Falcons not expected to re-sign Damontae Kazee

Safety Damontae Kazee becomes a free agent next week. The Falcons are not expected to re-sign him, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

That is not a surprise.

Kazee, 27, tore an Achilles in an Oct. 5 game, ending his 2020 season after four games. Thus, he could have a wait before finding a new home.

The former fifth-round choice recently had a positive checkup with Dr. Robert Anderson and should receive clearance to return by training camp, according to Rapoport.

Kazee had 156 tackles, 10 interceptions and two forced fumbles over the 2018 and 2019 campaigns.

During his four-year career with the Falcons, Kazee totaled 199 tackles, 10 interceptions and five forced fumbles.

The Falcons are starting over at safety with the release of Ricardo Allen, declining to place the franchise tag on Keanu Neal and Kazee’s expected departure.

