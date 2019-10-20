Report: Falcons looking to trade Vic Beasley

The Falcons are 1-5 with two games and that reportedly has them thinking about moving at least one of their players before the October 29 trade deadline.

Vaughn McClure of ESPN.com reports that the Falcons have edge rusher Vic Beasley on the trade block.

Beasley is in his fifth season and is making just over $12.8 million under the terms of the team’s option on his rookie deal. Beasley has 12 tackles and 1.5 sacks over the first six games of this season. Beasley had 15.5 sacks during his second NFL season, but hasn’t posted more than five sacks in any other season.

Falcons owner Arthur Blank said recently that he thinks the team will be “making adjustments” in order to correct the direction of their season. There’s been speculation about the future of head coach Dan Quinn, although Blank said that the team’s Week Nine bye won’t be a trigger for making any specific changes.