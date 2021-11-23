Report: Falcons ‘looking at’ former Saints punter Thomas Morstead

Barf. It’s bad enough that the Atlanta Falcons left town with a win over the New Orleans Saints earlier this season, but they could be taking fan-favorite punter Thomas Morstead, too. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s D. Orlando Ledbetter reported Tuesday that the Falcons are evaluating Morstead after losing veteran Dustin Colquitt to the league’s COVID-19 protocols this week.

They got a good look at Morstead when playing against him and the New York Jets (where he filled in for seven games after an injury to their starter), with Morstead averaging 51.3 yards per punt on four tries, dropping three of them inside Atlanta’s 20-yard line. It makes sense for the Falcons to look for a veteran given the quick turnaround before their road game with the Jacksonville Jaguars this weekend.

But, come on, why couldn’t it be any other team? Morstead has a right to look for work after the Saints released him back in March, and you want to see him get his money. It’s just crushing to see another popular player go turncloak and play for the Saints’ biggest rivals. Hopefully some other team — literally any other team — steps in and poaches Morstead from Atlanta before he can put pen to paper.

