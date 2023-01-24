Report: Falcons interviewed Ryan Nielsen on Tuesday

The Falcons interviewed Saints assistant coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator job, Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports.

Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees, 73, retired Jan. 9 after 18 seasons coaching in NFL.

The Falcons also have completed interviews with former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio, Steelers senior defensive assistant/linebackers coach Brian Flores and Panthers interim defensive coordinator Al Holcomb. They have requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

Nielsen, the co-defensive coordinator/defensive line coach for the Saints, interviewed with the Vikings on Monday.

He began his NFL coaching career in New Orleans in 2017 and has spent six years with the team.

He was defensive line coach from 2017-20 before adding assistant head coach duties in 2021 after LSU tried to hire him. When Sean Payton left a year ago, Nielsen became co-defensive coordinator.

