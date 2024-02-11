Report: Falcons to hire John Griffin as strength and conditioning coach

The Falcons are expected to hire Rams associate director of strength and conditioning John Griffin in a lead strength and conditioning role, Matt Zenitz of 247Sports reports.

Griffin and new Falcons head coach Raheem Morris worked together with the Rams the past three years.

Griffin, 35, also has worked for Baylor and South Carolina.

He was a running back at Northeastern and the University of Massachusetts who had offseason stints with the Bengals and the Jets. His only regular-season action came on nine special teams snaps in a game with the Jets in 2012.

Griffin ended his pro playing career with the Omaha Mammoths of the Fall Experimental Football League.