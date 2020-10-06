Report: Falcons head coach Dan Quinn unlikely to be fired today

It’s hard to envision Falcons head coach Dan Quinn finishing out the season after the team’s 0-4 start. Texans head coach Bill O’Brien was fired on Monday, and following Atlanta’s prime-time loss to the Packers, many fans woke up this morning expecting to read similar news about Quinn.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Jeff Schultz, the team is unlikely to make a move today, though.

There’s no indication at this time that Falcons coach Dan Quinn is getting fired today, a source told The Athletic. — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 6, 2020





Schultz didn’t rule it out, either, but it sounds as if team owner Arthur Blank is going to take a few days to digest everything before making a final decision.

This shouldn't be taken as an endorsement by Falcons owner Arthur Blank on Quinn at this time and guarantees nothing in the immediate future. @TheAthleticATL @TheAthleticNFL https://t.co/cpIzwG3ypo — Jeff Schultz (@JeffSchultzATL) October 6, 2020





If the Falcons do in fact decide to move on from Quinn, here are 20 potential candidates to replace him in 2021.

Another option would be for the team to dismiss Quinn and give the job to defensive coordinator Raheem Morris or assistant head coach Jeff Ulbrich for the remainder of the year.

Atlanta started 1-7 in 2019, but ended the season on a 6-2 run that saved the jobs of Quinn and general manager Thomas Dimitroff. Unfortunately, the team was unable to build off of it. Now at 0-4, another season has all but gone to waste.

Expect a change sooner rather than later.

